CGI (GIB.A) Downgraded to “Hold” at Desjardins

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$94.50 price objective on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIB.A. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CGI from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$94.00 price objective on CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$92.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.41.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB.A traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$86.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. CGI has a one year low of C$61.73 and a one year high of C$77.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88.

CGI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.