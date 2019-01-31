Celsius (CEL) Price Reaches $0.0347 on Major Exchanges

Celsius (CURRENCY:CEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Celsius has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Celsius has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $583.00 worth of Celsius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celsius token can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celsius alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.01864238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00178809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00200814 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029162 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About Celsius

Celsius was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Celsius’ total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Celsius is celsius.network/blog . Celsius’ official Twitter account is @CelsiusNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celsius’ official website is celsius.network

Buying and Selling Celsius

Celsius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celsius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celsius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celsius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celsius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.