Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Celgene were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Celgene by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Celgene by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Celgene by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 11,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celgene by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELG opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $102.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

