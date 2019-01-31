Celgene (CELG) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.60-10.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $17-17.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17 billion.Celgene also updated its FY19 guidance to $10.60-10.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CELG. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Celgene from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celgene from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of CELG stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.46. 8,883,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,252,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. Celgene has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $102.54.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

