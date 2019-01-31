CDW (CDW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.17. CDW posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,372,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,499,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,692,173.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,332 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CDW by 8.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,401,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,571,000 after purchasing an additional 187,467 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 16.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,643,000 after buying an additional 310,352 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 9.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,083,000 after buying an additional 154,146 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 119.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,687,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,069,000 after buying an additional 918,485 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 12.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,474,000 after buying an additional 130,139 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.73. 8,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

