Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $188.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $169.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.59.

Caterpillar stock opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $165.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

