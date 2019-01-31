CATCO REINS OPP/SH SH to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (CATC)

CATCO REINS OPP/SH SH (LON:CATC) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Monday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CATC remained flat at $GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 76,000 shares of the stock were exchanged.

