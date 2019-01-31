CareView Communications (CRVW) & Digital Ally (DGLY) Head to Head Comparison

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareView Communications and Digital Ally’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareView Communications $6.26 million 0.35 -$20.07 million N/A N/A Digital Ally $12.77 million 2.83 -$12.25 million ($1.50) -2.31

Digital Ally has higher revenue and earnings than CareView Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CareView Communications and Digital Ally, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Ally 0 1 1 0 2.50

Digital Ally has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.68%. Given Digital Ally’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than CareView Communications.

Profitability

This table compares CareView Communications and Digital Ally’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareView Communications -284.29% N/A -155.30% Digital Ally -123.96% -3,415.79% -92.76%

Risk & Volatility

CareView Communications has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Ally has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Digital Ally shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Digital Ally shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Ally beats CareView Communications on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers SecureView module to monitor and record bedside activity in the patient's room; NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients. It also provides Sitter Management Program to monitor patient rooms from nursing station or mobile device; BedView module to monitor the status and availability of facility beds remotely; delivery mechanism for patient education materials; FacilityView module that monitors and records activity in any area that the hospital would desire security cameras to be placed; monitoring system for nursing alerts and reminders; and ulcer management systems. In addition, the company offers CareView Connect, a communications device and mobile monitoring system used with handheld mobile devices; NICUView that provides a live continual feed from the neo-natal intensive care unit allowing parents, friends, or families to view the newborn and obtain clinical information from home; and broadcast systems to broadcast various educational, informational, and service communications to patients and guests. Further, it offers guest services packages, which include PatientView module that allows family members and friends to monitor and videoconference with them in their private rooms; NetView, which allows the patient access to the Internet; MovieView module that provides a selection of movies access to patient, family and/or friends; and BabyView module that allows mothers to view their newborn child. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points. The company also provides VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car and body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording; and Digital Ally, a suite of data management Web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information. In addition, its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution, including cloud-based fleet management and driver monitoring/training applications; and FleetVU Manager, a Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. The company sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. Digital Ally, Inc. is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

