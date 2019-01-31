Carboncoin (CARBON) Price Down 38.6% Over Last Week

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carboncoin has a total market cap of $338,778.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00922884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00021403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00001208 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001939 BTC.

StarCoin (KST) traded up 141.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Carboncoin Coin Profile

Carboncoin (CARBON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,446 coins. Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc . Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carboncoin

Carboncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

