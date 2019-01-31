Caption Management LLC Has $607,000 Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

Caption Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 836,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 170,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409,614 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 362,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 365,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ ARLP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $531.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.07%.

Alliance Resource Partners LP produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

