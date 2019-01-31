Caption Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $288,862,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 157.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,072,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,431 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $43,719,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 23,501.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,384,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2,889.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,339,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,650 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

LKQ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,103. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.65. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 9,806 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $260,447.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,578 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

