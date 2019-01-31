Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $57.73 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

CFFN stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.58. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 262,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,345,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,283,000 after buying an additional 240,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,345,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,283,000 after buying an additional 240,271 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

