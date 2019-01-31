Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Capital Product Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,285,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,382,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,339,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,413 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 947,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

CPLP opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.17 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

