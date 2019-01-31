Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) Given $114.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has declined by 12.5% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $114.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cantel Medical an industry rank of 89 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CMD traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $130.92. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $225.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cantel Medical will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. This is an increase from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. Cantel Medical’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

