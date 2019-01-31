Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBWBF shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

CBWBF stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

