Canadian National Railway (CNI) Stake Lessened by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 112.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 62.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,554,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 327.2% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Macquarie cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.16.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.66. 44,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,251. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4026 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

