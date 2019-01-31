Canaccord Genuity Lowers Belo Sun Mining (BSX) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

TSE:BSX opened at C$0.35 on Monday. Belo Sun Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.42.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.