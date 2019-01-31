Canaccord Genuity Lowers Belo Sun Mining (BSX) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
TSE:BSX opened at C$0.35 on Monday. Belo Sun Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.42.
Belo Sun Mining Company Profile
