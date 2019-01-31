Camden Property Trust (CPT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.97-5.17 EPS.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,114. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $78.19 and a 52 week high of $97.08.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 27,474 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $2,605,634.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,227 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,008.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $173,753.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,659 shares of company stock worth $9,758,784. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/camden-property-trust-cpt-releases-q1-earnings-guidance.html.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.