Camden Property Trust (CPT) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPT. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $99.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

CPT traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $96.95. The company had a trading volume of 836,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,114. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $78.19 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 11,344 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,013,926.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 27,474 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $2,605,634.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,008.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,659 shares of company stock valued at $9,758,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 276,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 113,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 716.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

