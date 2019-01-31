Cambridge Cognition (COG) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of LON:COG opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Thursday. Cambridge Cognition has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 169 ($2.21).

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience digital health company, specializes in the precise measurement of clinical outcomes in neurological disorders worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials, Academic Research, and Healthcare Technology. It delivers near-patient assessment solutions to enhance the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment in brain health.

