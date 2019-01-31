Cactus Inc (WHD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cactus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,283. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cactus has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,332,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,811,000 after buying an additional 423,339 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Cactus by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cactus by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 136,203 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,359,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

