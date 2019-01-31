Bytom Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $78.36 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00002264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, CoinEgg and LBank. In the last week, Bytom has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00918642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00021182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00001195 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00001957 BTC.

StarCoin (KST) traded up 124.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, EXX, ZB.COM, RightBTC, FCoin, CoinEx, Huobi, Gate.io, CoinTiger, OKEx, Cryptopia, Neraex, Bibox, CoinEgg, HitBTC, BigONE, Kucoin, LBank and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

