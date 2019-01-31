Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 13,358.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 41,948 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Compass Point downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.77. 6,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,181. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Brookline Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

