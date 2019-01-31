Brokers Set Expectations for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q4 2020 Earnings (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a research note issued on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.31.

Shares of CL stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 79,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,135,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,825 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 118,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $5,876,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.3% in the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

