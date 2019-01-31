Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Target Price at $266.00

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Friday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $236.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $207.03 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,701,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,000,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,366,000 after purchasing an additional 238,797 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 379,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,808 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,187,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,961,000 after purchasing an additional 62,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 969,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,310,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

