Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Target Price at $266.00

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Friday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th.
Shares of BAP stock opened at $236.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $207.03 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,701,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,000,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,366,000 after purchasing an additional 238,797 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 379,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,808 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,187,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,961,000 after purchasing an additional 62,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 969,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,310,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.
