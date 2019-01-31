Brokerages Set ConocoPhillips (COP) Target Price at $76.67

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th.

NYSE COP opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 109.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $80.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,571,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,855,456,000 after buying an additional 451,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 88,571,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,855,456,000 after buying an additional 451,104 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,981,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,106,966,000 after buying an additional 1,571,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $947,125,000 after buying an additional 12,214,426 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,855,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $685,414,000 after buying an additional 964,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

