Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will announce $826.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $817.50 million to $840.00 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $810.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $143.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

In other news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 147.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 268.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,740 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 14.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 75.8% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 20,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DECK traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.69. The stock had a trading volume of 317,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $84.30 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

