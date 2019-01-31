Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 134.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $5,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,723 shares of company stock valued at $24,926,174. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Charter Equity upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.93.

Broadcom stock opened at $270.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $273.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

