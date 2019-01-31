Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.11% of Brinker International worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Brinker International by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 340,790 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Brinker International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,909,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,433,000 after purchasing an additional 365,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,802.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 178,989 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on EAT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of EAT stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,342. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $790.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $90,169.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,657.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,195 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

