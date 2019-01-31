Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Receives $38.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 55.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 54.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BDGE traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,824. The firm has a market cap of $606.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.