BRF (BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $6.46

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.46. BRF shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 3339966 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Santander lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get BRF alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 0.56.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). BRF had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/brf-brfs-shares-gap-up-to-6-46.html.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.