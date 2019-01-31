Boxlight (BOXL) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) rose 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 1,372,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,112,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 111.97% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. On average, analysts predict that Boxlight Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boxlight stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.53% of Boxlight worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

