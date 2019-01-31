Boston Private Financial (BPFH) Announces Earnings Results

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.20 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of BPFH stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.16. 30,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,683. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Boston Private Financial news, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Kaye sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $358,848.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

