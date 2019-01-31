BOK Financial (BOKF) Issues Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $422.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BOKF opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.77.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $839,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,490.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Coffey bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $245,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,611.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,800 shares of company stock worth $521,442 and sold 12,670 shares worth $936,605. 60.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in BOK Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,125,000 after buying an additional 52,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,125,000 after buying an additional 52,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,737,000 after buying an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

