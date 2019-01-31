Boenning Scattergood Comments on CNB Financial Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CCNE)

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNB Financial in a report released on Monday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Boenning Scattergood has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for CNB Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

CNB Financial stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.90. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 22.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 75,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 130.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $195,354 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

