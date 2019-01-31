Boeing (BA) Trading Up 6.3% on Strong Earnings

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $391.97 and last traded at $387.72. Approximately 12,686,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 3,399,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.91.

The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Boeing declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a $409.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.55.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $2,996,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 22,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $4,075,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $206.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing Company Profile (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

