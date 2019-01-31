BMO Capital Markets Trims WSP Global (WSP) Target Price to C$72.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. CIBC upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.45.

Shares of WSP stock traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$67.58. 99,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$56.09 and a 12 month high of C$75.42. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.85.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 3.78999967063938 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

