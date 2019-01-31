Blackstone Group LP (BX) Short Interest Down 33.5% in January

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,865,005 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the December 31st total of 44,931,288 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,809,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc acquired 192,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,844 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 60,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Blackstone Group LP (BX) Short Interest Down 33.5% in January” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/blackstone-group-lp-bx-short-interest-down-33-5-in-january.html.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.