Blackstone Group LP (BX) Short Interest Down 33.5% in January

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,865,005 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the December 31st total of 44,931,288 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,809,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Shares of NYSE BX opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $40.60.
In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc acquired 192,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.
About Blackstone Group
The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.
