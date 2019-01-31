Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 94,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $44.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 76,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $504.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc bought 192,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

