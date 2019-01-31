Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT) Holdings Trimmed by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 127.4% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 223,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 125,208 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 9.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 87.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,388,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,757,000 after acquiring an additional 647,981 shares in the last quarter.

BTT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.71. 10,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,370. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $21.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

