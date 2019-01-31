BlackRock Inc. Buys 60,400 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.20% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $399,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 356,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 64.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 35,916 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 382.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

HBB stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of -0.56. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

