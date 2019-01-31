BlackRock Inc. Buys 18,910 Shares of Clarus Corp (CLAR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.76% of Clarus worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clarus by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clarus by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLAR opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Clarus Corp has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.17 million, a PE ratio of 93.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarus Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 28th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

