BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $469.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $573.00 to $529.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $478.00 target price (down previously from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $408.33 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $578.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.24 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 25,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.89, for a total value of $10,514,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total value of $880,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,231 shares of company stock valued at $27,665,467 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,353,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,937,335,000 after buying an additional 148,805 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 51,763.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,084,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,370 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,939,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 741,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

