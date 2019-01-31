BlackRock Inc. Acquires 142,057 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (FCBP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.70% of First Choice Bancorp worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 3,858.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 311,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 303,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 671.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

FCBP stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. First Choice Bancorp has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th.

In related news, Chairman Peter Hui acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $50,508.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $146,087 over the last ninety days.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

