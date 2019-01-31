Black Iron (BKI) Stock Price Up 40%

Shares of Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) rose 40% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 485,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the average daily volume of 86,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $7.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06.

About Black Iron (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops ferrous metal in Ukraine. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Kryvyi Rih. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

