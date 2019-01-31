Black Diamond Group (BDI) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) in a research note published on Wednesday. Raymond James currently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDI. CIBC raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.30 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a hold rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.49.

TSE BDI opened at C$1.95 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$36.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group will post -0.0299999987939699 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through four segments: BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, Black Diamond Energy Services, and Black Diamond International. The BOXX Modular segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial institutions, resource industries, and government agencies in North America.

