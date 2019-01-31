BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $211,534.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $748,445.00 and approximately $211,534.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.01421518 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00297705 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00122757 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00025229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00024606 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000720 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 3,632,586,137 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Exrates, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.