BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) CFO Sells $4,555,079.01 in Stock

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $4,555,079.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,346,667.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.50. BioTelemetry Inc has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.75.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAT. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,531,000 after buying an additional 360,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,900,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,363 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 826,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,250,000 after purchasing an additional 127,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

