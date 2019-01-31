BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Oppenheimer set a $92.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.16 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $829,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $290,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,202,697.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,150 shares of company stock worth $3,404,560 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

BMRN opened at $96.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.73 and a beta of 1.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

