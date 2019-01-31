BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.60.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Oppenheimer set a $92.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.16 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $829,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $290,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,202,697.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,150 shares of company stock worth $3,404,560 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BMRN opened at $96.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.73 and a beta of 1.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $106.74.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.
