Biogen Inc (BIIB) Holdings Trimmed by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Biogen were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Biogen by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.19. The stock had a trading volume of 387,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $400.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen to $338.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.53.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

